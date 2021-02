LEDERMAN TO CONTINUE AS SOUTH DAKOTA G-O-P CHAIR

SOUTH DAKOTA REPUBLICAN PARTY CHAIRMAN DAN LEDERMAN OF DAKOTA DUNES WAS REELECTED TO ANOTHER TERM AS THE HEAD OF THE PARTY AT THE STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEETING LAST WEEKEND IN PIERRE.

LEDERMAN SAYS HE WANTS TO BE REMAIN PART OF THE CONTINUED PROGRESS OF THE G-O-P IN THE STATE:

LEDERMAN SAYS THE PARTY WILL USE THE OFF YEAR TO WORK ON THEIR LOCAL STRUCTURE AND FIND CANDIDATES:

LEDERMAN SAYS THERE ARE STILL AREAS IN SOUTH DAKOTA THAT THEY CAN GROW THE REPUBLICAN PARTY;

REPUBLICANS OCCUPY ALL STATEWIDE ELECTED POSITIONS IN SOUTH DAKOTA AND NINETY-FOUR OF THE ONE HUNDRED FIVE SEATS IN THE LEGISLATURE.

Jerry Oster WNAX