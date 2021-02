IF YOU RECOVERED FROM COVID RECENTLY YOU CAN LIKELY WAIT BEFORE GETTING VACCINE

IF YOU RECOVERED FROM COVID RECENTLY YOU CAN LIKELY WAIT BEFORE GETTING...

NEARLY 12,800 WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS HAVE RECOVERED FROM COVID-19 SINCE THE PANDEMIC BEGAN LOCALLY LAST YEAR.

NOW THAT A VACCINE IS AVAILABLE, SOME OF THOSE ARE WONDERING IF THEY NEED TO GET THE SHOT.

TYLER BROCK OF SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH SAYS IF YOU RECOVERED IN THE PAST FEW MONTHS, YOU ARE LIKELY IMMUNE FOR AWHILE:

IMMUNE1 OC……….YOUR VACCINE RIGHT NOW. :20

BROCK SAYS IF YOU WANT TO GET THE SHOT ANYWAY, IT’S OK TO DO THAT:

IMMUNE2 OC……….RIGHT THIS MINUTE. :07

THOSE WHO HAVE RECEIVED THEIR FIRST DOSE OF THE VACCINE ARE WAITING AROUND THREE WEEKS BEFORE THEY RECEIVE THEIR SECOND SHOT.