SUSPECT IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING OVERNIGHT WESTSIDE SHOOTING

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED IN AN OVERNIGHT SHOOTING ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE.

OFFICERS RESPONDING TO A SHOTS FIRED CALL AT 1422 MYRTLE STREET AROUND 2AM FOUND A VICTIM WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE LOWER LEG.

20-YEAR-OLD ALEJANDRO LAPOINTE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND IS CHARGED WITH WILLFUL INJURY, FELONY ASSAULT, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT AND FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM.

HE’S BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $5000 BOND.

THE UNIDENTIFIED VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED BY AMBULANCE TO MERCY ONE.

Updated by Woody Gottburg 9:32am 2/10/11