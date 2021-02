REYNOLDS SAYS COVID POSITIVE NUMBERS IN IOWA CONTINUE TO FALL

WITH THOUSANDS OF IOWANS GETTING VACCINATED DAILY FOR CORONAVIRUS,

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS THE STATE’S EFFORTS TO FIGHT THE DISEASE CONTINUE TO STRENGTHEN. SOME 90-THOUSAND DOSES OF THE COVID-19 VACCINE WERE ADMINISTERED STATEWIDE IN THE PAST WEEK:

BETTER3 OC………THE LAST SEVEN. :13

THE GOVERNOR SAYS FEWER PEOPLE ACROSS IOWA ARE NEEDING CRITICAL CARE, WITH A MILESTONE REACHED TUESDAY.

BETTER1 OC…….BELOW 300. :15

THE GOVERNOR SAYS 49 NEW PATIENTS WERE ADMITTED TO IOWA HOSPITALS IN THE PAST 24 HOURS, DOWN FROM A RECORD OF 243 IN ONE DAY IN MID-NOVEMBER.

OF THOSE NOW IN HOSPITALS FOR TREATMENT OF THE VIRUS, SHE SAYS 67 ARE IN INTENSIVE CARE UNITS, DOWN 90-PERCENT FROM THE PEAK THREE MONTHS AGO:

BETTER2 OC……..DECLINE AS WELL” :15

A NEW YORK TIMES REPORT, ONLY EIGHT-PERCENT OF IOWANS HAVE GOTTEN AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF THE VACCINE, THE FOURTH-LOWEST RATE IN THE NATION.