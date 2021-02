OVER 1000 RESIDENTS ATTEND LOCAL COVID VACCINE CLINIC

AROUND A THOUSAND PEOPLE TURNED OUT FOR THE FIRST PUBLIC COVID VACCINATION CLINIC HOSTED BY SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH ON WEDNESDAY.

SPOKESMAN TYLER BROCK SAYS THEY OPENED THE DOORS OF THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER SHORTLY BEFORE 1PM:

ALL OF THOSE WHO RECEIVED THEIR PFIZER VACCINE SHOT HAD PRE-REGISTERED FOR THE CLINIC FOR A SPECIFIC TIME:

THE CLINIC WAS FOR WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS AGE 65 AND OLDER, PLUS HEALTH CARE WORKERS AND FIRST RESPONDERS THAT HAD NOT YET RECEIVED THEIR VACCINE.

BROCK SAYS THERE WERE STILL A FEW OTHERS WHO SHOWED UP WHO WERE NOT ELIGIBLE YET:

THE NEXT CLINIC IS FRIDAY AT THE TYSON CENTER FOR THE SAME AGE GROUP AND PROFESSIONS.

THOSE PEOPLE HAVE ALREADY PRE-REGISTERED TO RECEIVE THE VACCINE.