GOSS SUGGESTS LARGE SHUTDOWN STATES ARE SLOWING THE ECONOMY

A MIDWEST ECONOMIST SAYS THE NATIONAL ECONOMY SHOULD CONTINUE TO RECOVER, BUT MUCH OF THAT WILL DEPEND ON WHAT CONGRESS WILL DO.

ERNIE GOSS OF CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY SAYS THE 1ST QUARTER WILL BE SLOW GROWING NATIONALLY, AND POINTS A FINGER AT SOME OF OUR BIGGEST COASTAL STATES:

GOSS SAYS HE EXPECTS STRONG GROWTH NATIONALLY BY THE END OF THE YEAR;

HE SAYS MUCH OF THAT GROWTH WILL BE TIED TO ANY STIMULUS PACKAGE PASSED BY CONGRESS

THE NINE STATE MID AMERICA REGION THAT GOSS SURVEYS MONTHLY HAS SEEN STEADY GROWTH SINCE THE SHARP PANDEMIC RELATED DROP LAST SPRING.

Jerry Oster contributed to this story