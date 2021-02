A FIRE LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING SEVERELY DAMAGED A MOBILE HOME AT EVERGREEN VILLAGE ON HIGHWAY 75.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE UNITS WERE DISPATCHED SHORTLY AFTER 11AM AND FOUND SMOKE COMING FROM THE DWELLING WHEN THEY ARRIVED.

NOBODY WAS HOME AND NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE FIRE WAS MAINLY IN THE INSULATION OF THE WALLS OF THE MOBILE HOME.

THE SPECIFIC CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

Photos courtesy CBS-14