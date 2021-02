BILL TO KEEP MED STUDENTS IN IOWA MOVING THROUGH STATEHOUSE

IOWA LAWMAKERS HAVE GIVEN INITIAL APPROVAL TO A BILL TO LIMIT THE NUMBER OF OUT-OF-STATE STUDENTS ADMITTED TO THE MEDICAL AND DENTAL SCHOOLS AT THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.

IF IT BECOMES LAW, AT LEAST 75-PERCENT OF THE ACCEPTED STUDENTS WOULD HAVE TO BE RESIDENTS OF IOWA OR GRADUATES OF AN IOWA COLLEGE OR UNIVERSITY.

REPUBLICAN STATE REPRESENTATIVE TOM JENEARY OF LE MARS IS A RETIRED DENTIST WHO GRADUATED FROM THE IOWA COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY IN 1985; AND HAS SEEN MANY MEDICAL GRADUATES LEAVE IOWA:

REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS PUSHING THE BILL SAY THE STATE NEEDS MORE DOCTORS AND DENTISTS, ESPECIALLY IN RURAL AREAS.