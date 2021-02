THUNE RECEIVES PUSHBACK FROM SOME IN G-O-P

SOUTH DAKOTA SENATOR JOHN THUNE IS CATCHING CRITICISM FROM SOME MEMBERS OF HIS OWN REPUBLICAN PARTY OVER COMMENTS ABOUT THE WORDS AND ACTIONS OF FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP BEFORE AND AFTER THE JANUARY SIXTH RIOT AT THE US CAPITOL.

THUNE SAYS SOME OF THOSE MEMBERS DON’T WANT TO HEAR THE TRUTH;

THUNE SAYS HE BELIEVES THE REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS TO STAND FOR SOME TRADITIONAL VALUES:

HE IS CONCERNED THAT MANY IN THE PARTY ARE DRIFTING AWAY FROM THOSE VALUES AND TOWARD A PERSONALITY:

THUNE SAYS HE HAS NOT YET FOCUSED ON ANOTHER RUN NEXT YEAR. HE IS IN THE FINAL YEAR OF HIS THIRD TERM IN THE SENATE.

Jerry Oster WNAX