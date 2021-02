SIOUX CITY MAY CHANGE EMERGENCY SNOW RULES

THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL HAS PASSED THE 1ST READING OF CHANGING THE RULES REGARDING A CITY SNOW EMERGENCY.

THE COUNCIL GAVE INITIAL APPROVAL TO CLARIFY THAT PARKING IS PROHIBITED ON EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTES ANY TIME THE CITY HAS A SNOWFALL OF TWO INCHES OR MORE.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT, WHO IN THE PAST HAS DECLARED A SNOW EMERGENCY WHEN WARRANTED, VOTED AGAINST THE CHANGE AND DEBATED COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE OVER THE PROPOSAL:



CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE SAYS THE COUNCIL WILL TRY TO GET THE WORD OUT EARLY WHEN A COUPLE OF INCHES OF SNOW IS FORECAST:



THE CITY WOULD GO BY THE OFFICIAL MEASUREMENT AT THE AIRPORT AS TO THE SNOW AMOUNT.

THE AMENDMENT WILL HAVE TO BE PASSED TWO MORE TIMES TO TAKE EFFECT.