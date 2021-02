SECOND TRUMP IMPEACHMENT TRIAL TO BEGIN AT NOON

THE SECOND IMPEACHMENT TRIAL OF FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP OPENS IN THE U-S SENATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY EXPECTS THE TRIAL TO BE OVER WITHIN A WEEK:

:18

THE TRIAL BEGINS ALMOST A MONTH AFTER THE HOUSE CHARGED TRUMP WITH INCITEMENT OF INSURRECTION FOR HIS ROLE IN THE VIOLENCE AT THE U-S CAPITOL ON JANUARY 6TH. GRASSLEY SAYS IT’S THE FIRST TIME A FORMER PRESIDENT HAS FACED IMPEACHMENT.

(2X) :17

GRASSLEY SAYS HE HAS -NOT- MADE UP HIS MIND YET ON HOW HE’LL VOTE AS A JUROR IN THIS TRIAL.

:19

THE CONSTITUTIONAL QUESTION IS THE FIRST ITEM THAT WILL BE CONSIDERED.

UP TO FOUR HOURS WILL BE ALLOTTED FOR THAT DEBATE AND IF A SIMPLE MAJORITY, OR 51 OF THE 100 SENATORS, AGREE TO GO AHEAD, THE MAIN PART OF THE TRIAL WILL BEGIN.