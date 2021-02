MASKS STILL REQUIRED FOR SIOUX CITY FACILITIES

YOU WILL STILL NEED TO WEAR A MASK IF YOU GO TO THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER, PUBLIC MUSEUM, CITY HALL OR OTHER CITY OPERATED FACILITIES.

EVEN THOUGH GOVERNOR REYNOLDS PROCLAMATION LAST FRIDAY HAS REMOVED MASK REQUIREMENTS INDOORS, THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY WILL CONTINUE TO REQUIRE MASKS IN ALL CITY FACILITIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

TIM SAVONA OF SPECTRA, WHICH MANAGES THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER, SAYS THEY WILL LIKELY HAVE THE MASK REQUIREMENT UNTIL MARCH OR APRIL:

A FEDERAL MASK MANDATE FOR ALL PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS IS ALSO IN EFFECT PER THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PRESIDENT BIDEN’S EXECUTIVE ORDER.

THAT ORDER INCLUDES THE MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. GROUND TRANSPORTATION CENTER, ALL CITY TRANSIT BUSES AND SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT.