LOCAL MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED IN ALABAMA

A SIOUX CITY MAN WANTED FOR MURDER HAS BEEN ARRESTED IN ALABAMA.

36-YEAR-OLD RODERICK BANKS WAS ARRESTED MONDAY IN PRICHARD, ALABAMA BY MEMBERS OF THE GULF COAST FUGITIVE TASK FORCE WITHOUT INCIDENT.

BANKS HAD A WARRANT FOR HIS ARREST CHARGING HIM WITH THE NOVEMBER 1ST MURDER OF SOLOMON BLACKBIRD IN SIOUX CITY.

BLACKBIRD WAS FOUND SHOT IN THE 2600 BLOCK OF DOUGLAS STREET AND DIED AT A LOCAL HOSPITAL.

POLICE SAY THE MOTIVE FOR THE SHOOTING MAY BE RELATED TO A DRUG DEAL BETWEEN THE TWO MEN.

BANKS IS AWAITING EXTRADITION FROM ALABAMA BACK TO SIOUX CITY.