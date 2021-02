GRASSLEY & ERNST QUESTION WHY IOWA SEEMS TO BE SHORT ON VACCINE

U.S. SENATORS CHUCK GRASSLEY AND JONI ERNST OF IOWA WANT TO KNOW WHY IOWA IS RECEIVING LESS COVID-19 VACCINE THAN OTHER STATES PER POPULATION.

THEY’RE CALLING ON THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL TO PUBLICLY RELEASE ITS WEEKLY FORMULA FOR ALLOCATING VACCINES TO STATES AND OTHER JURISDICTIONS.

THE SENATORS HAVE SENT A LETTER TO THE C-D-C ASKING FOR ANSWERS THAT STATES NO MATTER WHERE YOU LIVE, IOWANS AND ALL AMERICANS SHOULD HAVE FAIR ACCESS TO A VACCINE.

THEY’RE ASKING THE C-D-C TO PUBLISH THE INFORMATION IN A SIMPLE FORMAT FOR EVERY WEEK THEY HAVE ALLOCATED VACCINES AND EACH STATE’S WEEKLY SHARE OF THOSE VACCINE ALLOCATIONS.