USD OFFERS FREE RAPID COVID TESTS TO STUDENTS & STAFF

THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA HAS STARTED OFFERING FREE, RAPID COVID-19 TESTING TO STUDENTS, FACULTY AND STAFF.

THE BINAXNOW RAPID ANTIGEN TEST, PAID FOR BY THE SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH, WILL PROVIDE RESULTS WITHIN 15 MINUTES.

STUDENTS, FACULTY AND STAFF WILL SELF-COLLECT NASAL SWAB SAMPLES IN THE PRESENCE OF A TECHNICIAN WHO WILL INTERPRET THE RESULTS AND CONSULT AS NEEDED.

THE TESTS ARE TAKING PLACE IN ROOM 212 OF THE MUENSTER UNIVERSITY CENTER MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FROM 9 A.M. UNTIL 4 P.M.