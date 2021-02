IT’S GIRL SCOUT COOKIE TIME AGAIN

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE SEASON HAS ARRIVED.

SAMIE SWINTON, SPOKESWOMAN FOR THE GIRLS SCOUTS OF GREATER IOWA, SAYS COOKIE SALES TEACH THE GIRLS VALUABLE LESSONS AND THEY WON’T BE DETERRED BY THE PANDEMIC.

TO BUY COOKIES, IOWANS CAN SIMPLY GO TO THE SCOUT’S WEBSITE, WHICH IS WWW.GIRLSCOUTSIOWA.ORG/FINDCOOKIES.

THEN ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE AND PLACE YOUR ORDER ONLINE.

SWINTON SAYS ALL OF THE MONEY RAISED BY COOKIE SALES REMAINS IN IOWA.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES CAN ALSO BE ORDERED THROUGH THE GRUB HUB SITE IN SIOUX CITY.

ONLINE ORDERS MUST BE PLACED BY MARCH 28TH.

THERE ARE NINE VARIETIES OF COOKIES THIS YEAR WITH A NEW FLAVOR CALLED “TOAST-YAY!” THAT IS INSPIRED BY THE FLAVORS OF FRENCH TOAST.