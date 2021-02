D-U-I CASE DISMISSED AGAINST FORMER CITY MANAGER

THE FORMER CITY MANAGER OF SIOUX CITY WHO MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CITY ADMINISTRATOR FOR GRIDLEY, CALIFORNIA WILL NOT FACE CHARGES AFTER HE WAS ARRESTED ON SUSPICION OF D-U-I IN OCTOBER OF 2020.

PAUL ECKERT RESIGNED FROM HIS GRIDLEY POST A COUPLE OF WEEKS AFTER HIS ARREST IN CALIFORNIA ON OCTOBER 3RD

NEWS MEDIA IN GRIDLEY REPORT THAT THE BUTTE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY SAYS ECKERT WILL NOT BE CHARGED, BECAUSE BLOOD TESTS SHOWED ECKERT HAD NO ALCOHOL IN HIS SYSTEM, BUT HAD SUFFERED AN ADVERSE REACTION TO MEDICATION HE WAS TAKING.

THE 58-YEAR-OLD ECKERT WAS STOPPED BY AN OFFICER FOR A TAIL LIGHT VIOLATION AND THAT OFFICER THOUGHT ECKERT MIGHT BE UNDER THE INFLUENCE.

FIELD SOBRIETY TESTS WERE GIVEN TO ECKERT, WHO DID NOT PERFORM THEM SATISFACTORILY, WHICH RESULTED IN HIS ARREST.

THE CITY OF GRIDLEY IS CURRENTLY SEEKING A NEW CITY ADMINISTRATOR, WITH GRIDLEY POLICE CHIEF RODNEY HARR CURRENTLY SERVING AS INTERIM ADMINISTRATOR.