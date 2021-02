CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF SIOUX CITY CONTINUES TO REQUIRE MASKS IN PARISHES

BISHOP WALKER NICKLESS SAYS THERE WILL BE NO CHANGES IN THE CURRENT HEALTH PROTOCOLS REGARDING THE CATHOLIC PARISHES IN THE 24 COUNTIES THAT MAKE UP THE DIOCESE OF SIOUX CITY IN NORTHWEST IOWA.

THAT MEANS MASKS WILL CONTINUE TO BE REQUIRED IN PARISHES IN THE DIOCESE.

THE BISHOP RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING THE DIOCESE COVID-19 TASK FORCE AND HIS SENIOR ADVISORS CONTINUE TO MONITOR DATA DAILY ON A LOCAL, REGIONAL AND NATIONAL LEVEL.

DIOCESE OFFICIALS WILL DISCUSS GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS’ HEALTH PROCLAMATION FROM LAST FRIDAY AND ITS IMPACTS AND IMPLICATION AT A MEETING LATER THIS WEEK.

Photo courtesy Lumen Media