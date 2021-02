APPOINTMENTS BEGIN WEDNESDAY FOR NEXT WOODBURY VACCINE CLINIC

REGISTRATION FOR THE NEXT PUBLIC COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINIC FOR WOODBURY COUNTY ON FEBRUARY 17TH WILL BEGIN THIS WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

THE FEBRUARY 17 CLINIC WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER FOR PHASE 1A AND 1B-TIER 1 GROUPS WHICH INCLUDE WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS THAT ARE 65 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER, AND FIRST RESPONDERS, SCHOOL TEACHERS AND EDUCATION STAFF AND HEALTHCARE WORKERS WHO HAVE NOT RECEIVED THEIR FIRST DOSE OF VACCINE.

THE CLINIC IS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY WITH ONLINE REGISTRATION BEGINNING AT 3:00 P.M. ON WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10TH ON THE SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WEBSITE’S VACCINATION PAGE.

DISTRICT HEALTH DIRECTOR KEVIN GRIEME SAYS THOSE WITHOUT INTERNET MAY CALL IN ON WEDNESDAY:

THOSE USING THE PHONE SHOULD CALL 712-234-3922 BEGINNING AT 3:00 P.M. THIS WEDNESDAY.

THERE WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 1,000 APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE FOR THE CLINIC.

GRIEME SAYS INSURANCE INFORMATION WILL NO LONGER BE REQUIRED TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT:

IDENTIFICATION SHOWING PROOF OF ELIGIBILITY WILL BE REQUIRED WHEN YOU SHOW UP AT YOUR VACCINATION APPOINTMENT.