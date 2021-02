FIRE DAMAGES HOME ON INGLESIDE AVENUE

A SATURDAY MORNING HOUSE FIRE HAS DISPLACED SIX SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS.

A PASSERBY SAW SMOKE COMING FROM THE HOUSE AT 1611 INGLESIDE AVENUE AROUND 4:20AM.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE PERSONNEL FOUND HEAVY SMOKE VISIBLE FROM THE HOME AND A FIRE IN THE BASEMENT.

THE ONLY OCCUPANT HOME AT THE TIME ESCAPED WITHOUT INJURY BUT THREE DOGS INSIDE DIED FROM THE SMOKE INSIDE.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE WAS ACCIDENTAL AND ORIGINATED IN AN OUTLET IN A BASEMENT BEDROOM.

THERE WERE NO WORKING SMOKE ALARMS IN THE HOUSE.

THE HOME SUSTAINED SIGNIFICANT FIRE DAMAGE THROUGHOUT THE BASEMENT AND PART OF THE MAIN FLOOR.AND WAS RED TAGGED.

ALL THE RESIDENTS ARE BEING ASSISTED BY THE RED CROSS.

A REMINDER THAT ANYONE WHO CAN’T AFFORD A SMOKE ALARM MAY OBTAIN THEM FOR FREE FROM SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE BY CALLING 279-6377.