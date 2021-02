SASSE DEFIANT AGAINST NEBRASKA GOP THREAT OF CENSURE

SOME MEMBERS OF THE NEBRASKA G-O-P ARE MAKING PLANS TO CENSURE U.S. SENATOR BEN SASSE FOR HIS CRITICISM OF FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP.

THE CENSURE WOULD BE PROPOSED AT THE NEBRASKA REPUBLICAN STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEETING IN COLUMBUS ON FEBRUARY 13TH.

THE HITCHCOCK COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS DRAFTED A RESOLUTION OF CENSURE THAT CALLS SASSE A “POLITICAL OPPORTUNIST” AND ACCUSES HIM OF SUPPORTING TRUMP’S SECOND IMPEACHMENT.

SENATOR SASSE HAS RELEASED A FIVE MINUTE VIDEO RESPONDING TO THE ACCUSATIONS:

SASSE1 OC……..FOR OUR PARTY. :22

SASSE SAYS HIS OPPOSITION TO PRESIDENT TRUMP ISN’T PERSONAL, BUT THE ATTACK ON THE CAPITOL JANUARY 6TH HAS LEFT A SCAR ON THE COUNTRY:

SASSE2 OC……….RELIGION, IT ISN’T CONSERVATIVE. :26

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS STATED FRIDAY THAT SASSE HAS ONE OF THE MOST CONSERVATIVE VOTING RECORDS IN THE U.S. SENATE, BUT KNOWS NOT ALL REPUBLICANS ARE HAPPY WITH HIM:

SASSE3 OC……..TO OUR PARTY. :23

SASSE SAYS HE WILL CONTINUE TO PUT THE CONSTITUTION AHEAD OF PARTY POLITICS.