REYNOLDS EASES RESTAURANT & BAR COVID RESTRICTIONS

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SIGNED A NEW PROCLAMATION THAT LIFTS MANDATES ON IOWA RESTAURANTS AND BARS EFFECTIVE SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 7TH.

THE PROCLAMATION STRONGLY ENCOURAGES IOWANS, BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS TO TAKE “REASONABLE” PUBLIC HEALTH MEASURES CONSISTENT WITH GUIDANCE FROM THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH.

THE PROCLAMATION SHALL NOT BE A BASIS FOR CLOSING OR TAKING OTHER ENFORCEMENT ACTION AGAINST A BUSINESS OR EMPLOYER EXCEPT FOR A DIRECTIVE OF THE STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT.

IT STATES THAT IN PERSON INSTRUCTION IS THE PRESUMED METHOD OF INSTRUCTION FOR ALL SCHOOL DISTRICTS AND ACCREDITED NON PUBLIC SCHOOLS.

THE PROCLAMATION, WHICH RUNS THROUGH MARCH 7TH, ALSO EXTENDS THE WAIVER ON TRANSPORTATION RESTRICTIONS FOR OVERWEIGHT LOADS.