NEBRASKA EXPECTING GREATER QUANTITIES OF VACCINE

STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY NEBRASKA SET A RECORD THURSDAY BY ADMINISTERING 14,231 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE THAT DAY.

ANGIE LING OF THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SAYS THE STATE’S SUPPLY WILL REMAIN STEADY THE NEXT FEW WEEKS:

LING SAYS THERE ARE MANY PEOPLE WHO ARE ALSO RECEIVING THEIR SECOND DOSE OF VACCINE:

SHE SAYS THE FEDERAL RETAIL PHARMACY VACCINE PROGRAM WILL START NEXT WEEK IN NEBRASKA.

A LIST OF PHARMACIES TAKING PART WILL BE RELEASED EARLY NEXT WEEK.