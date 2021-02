MISSOURI RIVER FLOOD RISK LOW FOR 2021

INSTEAD OF A FLOOD THREAT, LOW WATER MAY BE MORE OF AN ISSUE ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER THIS SPRING.

KEVIN LOW OF THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS MISSOURI RIVER BASIN FORECAST CENTER SAYS THE MOUNTAIN SNOW PACK IS RUNNING BELOW NORMAL;

LOW SAYS SNOWPACK ON THE PLAINS IS ALSO FAIRLY LIGHT AND SCATTERED:

THE U.S. DROUGHT MONITOR LISTS 91% OF THE MISSOURI RIVER BASIN AS ABNORMALLY DRY OR WORSE.

THE CORPS IS PREDICTING A BELOW NORMAL RUN OFF YEAR FOR THE RESERVOIRS AND RIVER SYSTEM.

LOW SAYS THE ONLY POTENTIAL FLOOD THREAT FOR NOW IS IN THE LOWER BASIN AREA IN EASTERN KANSAS AND IN MISSOURI.

Jerry Oster WNAX