THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT ONCE AGAIN HAD ZERO REPORTS OF POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES FROM STUDENTS THAT ATTENDED SCHOOL THIS PAST WEEK.

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT ALSO AGAIN HAD 4 REPORTS OF POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES FROM STAFF THAT ATTENDED SCHOOL.

NO CLASSES WERE MOVED TO EMERGENCY RESPONSE VIRTUAL LEARNING THIS WEEK.

BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS ONCE AGAIN REPORTED JUST TWO POSITIVE CASES OF STUDENTS AND STAFF WITH COVID-19 THE PAST WEEK.