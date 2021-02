GEHLEN CATHOLIC ANNOUNCES EXPANSION PROJECT

LE MARS GEHLEN CATHOLIC SCHOOL OFFICIALS HAVE ANNOUNCED A 1.8 MILLION DOLLAR CONSTRUCTION EXPANSION PROJECT.

THE EXPANSION WILL ADD TO THEIR EXISTING LUNCH ROOM CAFETERIA AND KITCHEN.

PRESIDENT ANDY SCHMIDT OF THE GEHLEN CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD SAYS NEARLY ONE-THIRD OF THE MONEY HAS ALREADY BEEN RAISED TO NEARLY DOUBLE AN AREA THAT HAS NOT HAD ANY MODIFICATIONS SINCE THE EARLY 1950S.

SCHMIDT SAYS THE EXPANSION WILL COST THE SCHOOL A FEW PARKING SPOTS, BUT THEY WILL ADJUST TO THAT:

THE ADDITION WILL ALSO INCLUDE AIR CONDITIONING FOR THE KITCHEN AND CAFETERIA AREA, RELIABLE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT, AND A REDESIGNED TROPHY AND AWARDS CASE.

SCHMIDT SAYS CONSTRUCTION IS EXPECTED TO START IN MAY AFTER CLASSES HAVE BEEN DISMISSED, WITH COMPLETION OF THE PROJECT IN JANUARY OF 2022.