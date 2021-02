WINTER STORM CAUSES MAJOR PILE UP ON I-80 NEAR NEWTON

THE WINTER STORM THAT BLEW THROUGH IOWA THURSDAY CAUSED STATE ROADS TO BECOME ICY IN CENTRAL IOWA.

A MAJOR MULTI-VEHICLE ACCIDENT INVOLVING SEVERAL SEMIS AND TWO POLICE CARS AND OTHER VEHICLES FORCED THE IOWA STATE PATROL TO CLOSE PART OF I-80 NEAR NEWTON.

THERE WAS NO WORD ON INJURIES FROM THE PILE UP.

TRAVEL WAS NOT ADVISED THROUGH MUCH OF CENTRAL AND EASTERN IOWA.

YOU CAN FIND CURRENT CONDITIONS ON THE D-O-T’S 5-1-1 WEBSITE.