REYNOLDS ASKS FOR STATE COVID VACCINATION SYSTEM

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS IS ASKING DEVELOPERS TO SUBMIT PROPOSALS TO THE STATE FOR CREATION OF A SYSTEM THAT WILL HELP IOWANS SCHEDULE COVID VACCINATIONS.

SINCE VACCINATIONS BEGAN ON DECEMBER 14TH, ABOUT 70-THOUSAND IOWANS HAVE RECEIVED BOTH DOSES AND NEARLY 137-THOUSAND OTHERS HAVE GOTTEN A FIRST DOSE.

IOWA HAS THE 3RD LOWEST PER CAPITA RATE OF VACCINATIONS COMPARED TO OTHER STATES.

IOWANS WITH INTERNET ACCESS MAY GO TO THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH’S CORONAVIRUS WEBSITE WHERE THERE’S AN INTERACTIVE MAP WITH INFORMATION ABOUT EACH COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT’S VACCINATION PLAN.

STARTING FRIDAY, IOWANS OVER THE AGE OF 65 WHO DON’T USE THE INTERNET AND HAVEN’T BEEN ABLE TO GET A COVID SHOT CAN CALL THEIR LOCAL AREA AGENCY ON AGING FOR HELP.

IOWANS WHO’VE GOTTEN A FIRST DOSE, BUT HAVEN’T BEEN ABLE TO SCHEDULE A SECOND DOSE SHOULD CALL THE PROVIDER WHO ADMINISTERED THE FIRST SHOT.

