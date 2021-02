NOEM UNHAPPY WITH SOUTH DAKOTA MEDIA MEMBERS

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM ISN’T HAPPY WITH THE NEWS MEDIA IN HER STATE.

THE REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR SAYS THE MEDIA DOESN’T SEEM TO TAKE THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO TASK FOR REVOKING THE KEYSTONE PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION PERMIT.

NOEM SAYS THAT WILL COST THE STATE JOBS AND HURT THE ECONOMY:

MAD1 OC……….SPEAKS VOLUMES. :24

NOEM’S STAFF HANDED OUT A STORY TO ATTENDING MEDIA WRITTEN BY A WASHINGTON D.C. REPORTER ON THE EFFECTS THE PIPELINE CANCELLATION HAD ON A HOTEL AND TRUCK STOP IN THE STATE.

MAD2 OC…….THE SAME WAY. :29

THE GOVERNOR WAS THEN CHALLENGED BY REPORTERS ON THE SIZE OF THE AFFECTED BUSINESSES, AND THE CHANCE THEY TOOK ON BUILDING KNOWING THE PIPELINE PROJECT MIGHT NOT HAPPEN.

NOEM SAID THE CONSEQUENCES ON THOSE BUSINESSES NEEDED TO BE TOLD, AND LOSING THE JOBS WAS CERTAINLY IMPORTANT TO THE AFFECTED WORKERS AND THEIR FAMILIES.