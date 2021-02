METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR FEB. 4TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 23 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON THURSDAY. (13,299 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE IS NOW 7.7%.

THE STATE REPORTED TWO DEATHS IN THE COUNTY FROM COVID RELATED CAUSES.

THAT SENT THE COUNTY OVER THE 200 MARK WITH 201 PANDEMIC DEATHS.

THERE ARE 25 PEOPLE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS.

UNION COUNTY HAD 4 NEW CASES. (1883 TOTAL POSITIVE)

DAKOTA COUNTY DID NOT REPORT THURSDAY. (3809 TOTAL).

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 6 NEW CASES. (3578 TOTAL POSITIVE)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 2 NEW CASES. (734 TOTAL CASES).

IDA COUNTY REPORTED 3 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (792 POSITIVE CASES)