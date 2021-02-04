KMEG CHANGES TO CBS-14 AND MOVES BROADCAST SIGNAL

Effective Thursday, February 4th, KMEG 14, the Siouxland CBS affiliate has moved its signal to a new home on a new antenna.
The station will now be known as CBS 14 and will be found on frequency channel 44.3, a sub-channel of KPTH-TV.
In addition, several sub-channels formerly found under the KPTH and KMEG signals will change frequencies as well.
Viewers who receive their television signal over the air via antenna will need to re-scan with their television’s built-in tuner.
Re-scanning is simple and requires no additional services or equipment.
More information can be found at www.fcc.gov/rescan, or by calling 1-800-CALL-FCC.
KMEG’s program menu has disappeared off Sparklight Cable the last few days, but that is being restored as CBS-14
The new lineup of channels will be as follows:
- FOX 44 on channel 44.1
- My Net & TBD on channel 44.2
- CBS 14 on channel 44.3
- DABL on channel 14.1
- Charge! on channel 14.2
- Comet on channel 14.3
- Stadium on channel 14.4