KMEG CHANGES TO CBS-14 AND MOVES BROADCAST SIGNAL

Effective Thursday, February 4th, KMEG 14, the Siouxland CBS affiliate has moved its signal to a new home on a new antenna.

The station will now be known as CBS 14 and will be found on frequency channel 44.3, a sub-channel of KPTH-TV.

In addition, several sub-channels formerly found under the KPTH and KMEG signals will change frequencies as well.

Viewers who receive their television signal over the air via antenna will need to re-scan with their television’s built-in tuner.

Re-scanning is simple and requires no additional services or equipment.

More information can be found at www.fcc.gov/rescan, or by calling 1-800-CALL-FCC.

KMEG’s program menu has disappeared off Sparklight Cable the last few days, but that is being restored as CBS-14

The new lineup of channels will be as follows: