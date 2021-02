IOWA ECONOMIC RECOVERY BOARD SUBMITS RECOMMENDATIONS

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS’ ECONOMIC RECOVERY ADVISORY BOARD HAS SUBMITTED THEIR FINAL REPORT ON WAYS THE STATE MAY RECOVER FROM THE EFFECTS OF THE PANDEMIC ON THE STATE’S ECONOMY.

REYNOLDS SAYS THE 15 MEMBER BOARD ACCOMPLISHED A LOT IN A SHORT TIME:

BEN MCLEAN, C-E-O OF RUAN TRANSPORTATION, LED THE GROUP WHICH MADE 18 RECOMMENDATIONS ON SEVEN THEMES TO DRIVE THE NEXT GENERATION OF PROSPERITY AND INNOVATION IN IOWA:

BARBARA SLONIKER, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, WAS A MEMBER OF THE ADVISORY BOARD WHO KEYED ON THE STATE’S WORKFORCE:

THE FULL BOARD MET SEVEN TIMES FROM LATE JUNE THROUGH EARLY OCTOBER TO REVIEW THE PROGRESS OF THE VARIOUS WORKING GROUP RECOMMENDATIONS AND IDEAS.

THE FULL REPORT IS ON GOVERNOR REYNOLDS’ STATE WEBSITE.