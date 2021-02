FIRE DAMAGES BUILDING AT RIVERVIEW APARTMENTS (Update)

FIRE DAMAGED ONE OF THE BUILDINGS AT THE RIVERVIEW APARTMENTS AT 2201 GIBSON STREET IN MORNINGSIDE THURSDAY MORNING.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS THE FIRE STARTED FROM THE KITCHEN OVEN OF A 3RD FLOOR APARTMENT IN BUILDING 700 JUST BEFORE 4:30AM.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE OVEN WAS BEING USED AS A SUPPLEMENTAL HEATER FOR THE APARTMENT.

THE FIRE SPREAD TO THE LIVING ROOM AND ATTIC BUT WAS CONFINED TO THE ONE APARTMENT, HOWEVER THE OTHER SEVEN UNITS SUSTAINED WATER DAMAGE AND THE BUILDING WAS RED TAGGED.

AROUND 20 RESIDENTS ALL SAFELY EVACUATED INTO THE MORNING WIND AND SNOW AND NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

THE RED CROSS IS ASSISTING THE DISPLACED RESIDENTS.

Photos courtesy Siouxland News