United Sports Academy Opens New Turf Area & Batting Cages

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD – The United Sports Academy is excited to announce an expansion inside the CNOS Fieldhouse with the addition of a brand new 20,000 square foot indoor turf area that features three batting cages and a large turf space.

The new space will allow the United Sports Academy to provide additional training opportunities to Siouxland athletes in baseball, softball, soccer and football, while also offering batting cage and turf rental space for area teams and individuals.

Since opening in January of 2021, the new space has served as the indoor home for the University of South Dakota’s Division 1 women’s softball team, area high school and travel teams, youth soccer organizations along with many individuals using the turf and batting cages to prepare for their upcoming sports season.

In addition, United EDGE sports performance training (formerly Fieldhouse Edge) led by Ben Oberle, Laura Groseth and other highly skilled trainers will also utilize the new space to offer sports performance training programs ranging from sport-specific training to overall speed, power and agility enhancement to give area athletes the EDGE over their competition.

“This is an exciting addition to our facility as this will allow us to expand our offerings to all athletes in the Siouxland community and allows area athletes the opportunity to receive high level training in multiple sports all in one location, stated United Sports Academy Executive Director, Shane Tritz.”

United Turf and Batting Cages is located in the CNOS Fieldhouse at 300 Centennial Drive; North Sioux City, South Dakota.

For more details on lessons, camps, clinics and turf and batting cage rentals at United Turf and Batting Cages, please visit www.usportsacad.com or call 712-454-4043.