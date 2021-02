SUSPECT ARRESTED FOLLOWING PURSUIT TUESDAY NIGHT IN SIOUX CITY

A CHICAGO MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING SEVERAL CHARGES FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN SIOUX CITY TUESDAY NIGHT.

28-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL DARIEAS JAMES IS CHARGED WITH FELONY ELUDING, OWI, POSSESSION OF COCAINE, CHILD ENDANGERMENT AND OTHER COUNTS.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS THE INCIDENT BEGAN WHEN A DEPUTY STOPPED JAMES’ VEHICLE FOR A TRAFFIC VIOLATION AROUND 9:20PM IN THE 1500 BLOCK OF GORDON DRIVE.

WHEN THE DEPUTY APPROACHED THE CAR, IT SPED AWAY.

DURING THE PURSUIT A DEPUTY SAW A HANDGUN THROWN FROM THE VEHICLE.

STOPSTICKS WERE USED TO STOP THE VEHICLE ON INTERSTATE 29 AT THE SINGING HILLS EXIT.

TWO FEMALES AND A JUVENILE WHO WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT WERE ALSO IN THE CAR.

JAMES IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $23,300 BOND AND INVESTIGATORS SAY MORE CHARGES ARE POSSIBLE IN THE CASE.

SIOUX CITY POLICE ALSO TOOK PART IN THE PURSUIT.