SPEEDING CAR FLIES INTO ROOF OF LARCHWOOD, IOWA HOME

A SIOUX FALLS MAN WAS INJURED WHEN HIS CAR LEFT THE ROADWAY IN LYON COUNTY AND ENDED UP ON THE ROOF OF A HOUSE.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 25-YEAR-OLD IRREAL GARCIA HILDALGO WAS DRIVING AT A HIGH RATE OF SPEED WHEN HE FAILED TO NAVIGATE A LEFT TURN ON HIGHWAY 9 TUESDAY NIGHT IN THE TOWN OF LARCHWOOD IN LYON COUNTY.

HILDALGO’S CAR LEFT THE ROAD, VAULTED OVER HOLDER STREET AND LANDED ON THE ROOF OF THE HOUSE AT 1231 HOLDER STREET.

HE WAS TAKEN BY AMBULANCE TO A NEARBY HOSPITAL.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

Photos Courtesy: Amy Hettinga (via KMEG)