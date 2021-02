MORE LOCAL VACCINE CLINICS COMING SOON

THE FIRST LOCAL VACCINE CLINICS FOR WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS AGE 65 AND OVER ARE BOOKED UP, BUT SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH IS PLANNING FOR MORE SOON.

DIRECTOR KEVIN GRIEME SAYS THE NEXT CLINICS ARE TENTATIVELY PLANNED FOR FEBRUARY 17TH AND 24TH AND MARCH 3RD:

APPOINTMENTS FOR THE NEXT THREE CLINICS AREN’T BEING TAKEN YET.

GRIEME SAYS THE AVAILABLE VACCINE SUPPLY WILL DETERMINE HOW MANY MORE PEOPLE WILL SOON BE ABLE TO BE INOCULATED:

WHEN THE NEW CLINICS ARE CONFIRMED, ELIGIBLE PEOPLE WILL BE ABLE TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT ON THE SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WEBSITE.