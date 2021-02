FEENSTRA SAYS FEDERAL BUDGET “MUST BE STOPPED”

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA TOOK TO THE HOUSE FLOOR WEDNESDAY TO VOICE OPPOSITION TO THE DEMOCRATIC PROPOSAL TO RECONCILE THE NATIONAL BUDGET:

THE HULL REPUBLICAN SAYS OUR COUNTRY ONLY TAKES IN $3.4 TRILLION IN REVENUE A YEAR. YET, WE HAVE SPENT DOUBLE THAT ON STIMULUS IN THE LAST 12 MONTHS.

HE SAYS THE OUT-OF-CONTROL SPENDING IS JEOPARDIZING THE FUTURE OF SOCIAL SECURITY AND MEDICARE:

FEENSTRA SAYS THAT IS DANGEROUS, FISCALLY IRRESPONSIBLE, AND REPREHENSIBLE.

HE CLOSED BY SAYING THIS BUDGET MUST BE STOPPED.