CITY SCHOOL BOARD VOICES OPPOSITION TO STATE PRIVATE SCHOOL AID PROPOSAL

SIOUX CITY’S SCHOOL BOARD MET IN SPECIAL SESSION WEDNESDAY TO VOICE OPPOSITION TO SENATE FILE 159, A BILL IN THE IOWA LEGISLATURE TO USE PUBLIC MONEY TO HELP FUND PRIVATE SCHOOLS.

THE SCHOOL BOARD VOTED 6-0 TO SEND A STATEMENT TO LAWMAKERS SAYING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OPPOSES THE MEASURE.

BOARD PRESIDENT PERLA ALARCON FLORY SAYS PUBLIC SCHOOLS SERVE ALL STUDENTS SO PUBLIC FUNDING SHOULD NOT BE DIVERTED FROM THEM:

PERLA1 OC………IN A WAY UNFAIR. :27

THE PROPOSAL WOULD CREATE A SCHOLARSHIP FUND TO ENDORSE EDUCATION

SAVINGS ACCOUNTS OR VOUCHERS AND EXPAND OPEN ENROLLMENT, CHARTER SCHOOLS AND TAX CREDITS,

ALARCON FLORY SAYS WHILE THE INITIAL FUNDING FOR THE MEASURE DOESN’T SOUND LIKE A LOT OF MONEY OVERALL, IT IS STILL MONEY THAT SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO PUBLIC SCHOOL FUNDING:

PERLA2 OC………FIVE MILLION DOLLARS. ;27

THE SIOUX CITY EDUCATION ASSOCIATION REPRESENTING THE DISTRICT’S TEACHERS ALSO VOICED SUPPORT FOR THE SCHOOL BOARD’S STATEMENT AT THEIR MEETING.