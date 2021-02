BRYANT SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON ON DRUG CHARGES.

32-YEAR-OLD AARON BRYANT WAS SENTENCED TO 10 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHIN 1,000 FEET OF A PROTECTED LOCATION.

PROSECUTORS SAY BRYANT ADMITTED TO GETTING INTO AN ALTERCATION WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT.DURING A TRAFFIC STOP IN NOVEMBER OF 2019 WHERE AFTER HE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY, HE TOSSED A BAGGIE OF METHAMPHETAMINE OUT OF HIS POCKET AND MADE THE COMMENT “LOOK WHAT THEY THREW ON ME.”

THE BAGGIE CONTAINED 3 SMALLER BAGS OF METH, APPROXIMATELY 62 GRAMS TOTAL.

THE INCIDENT HAPPENED WITHIN 1000 FEET OF THE PROTECTED LOCATION OF DINOSAUR PARK IN SIOUX CITY.