VILSACK INTERVIEWED BY U.S. SENATE AG COMMITTEE FOR CABINET POST

THE SENATE AGRICULTURE, NUTRITION, AND FORESTRY COMMITTEE HELD A HEARING FOR TOM VILSACK TUESDAY, PRESIDENT BIDEN’S NOMINEE FOR SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE.

VILSACK SAYS THE DEPARTMENT’S TOP PRIORITY SHOULD BE GETTING CORONAVIRUS RELIEF TO AMERICAN FARMERS.

VILSACK SAYS HE’LL LEAD THE DEPARTMENT TO IMPLEMENT FARMING MEASURES THAT ARE MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY-FRIENDLY:

REPUBLICAN IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY INTRODUCED VILSACK AT THE START OF THE HEARING AND URGED HIS COLLEAGUES TO FORWARD HIS NOMINATION TO THE FULL SENATE:

VILSACK PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE UNDER THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION FROM 2009 TO 20-17.

HE ALSO SERVED AS GOVERNOR OF IOWA FROM 19-99 TO 2007.