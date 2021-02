UNICAMERAL MAY CONSIDER SPORTS BETTING AMENDMENT

A CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT ON SPORTS BETTING MAY BE THE NEXT GAMBLING ISSUE PRESENTED TO NEBRASKANS.

THE STATE LEGISLATURE WOULD BE AUTHORIZED TO REGULATE AND TAX SPORTS WAGERING UNDER A CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT CONSIDERED BY THE GENERAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE.

IF EVENTUALLY PASSED BY THE LEGISLATURE, THE BILL INTRODUCED BY OMAHA SENATOR BRETT LINDSTROM, WOULD PUT THE ISSUE BEFORE VOTERS IN THE 2022 GENERAL ELECTION.

LINDSTROM SAID 19 STATES, INCLUDING SOME THAT BORDER NEBRASKA, ALLOW SPORTS WAGERING, AND VOTERS SHOULD DECIDE IF NEBRASKA WILL JOIN THEM, HE SAID.

THE COMMITTEE TOOK NO IMMEDIATE ACTION ON THE PROPOSAL.