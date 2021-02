TYSON ANNOUNCES NEW COVID PROTECTION EFFORT

TYSON FOODS HAS ANNOUNCED IT HAS STARTED A NEW MATRIX MEDICAL NETWORK PROGRAM THAT ASSESSES THE EFFECTIVENESS OF THE COMPANY’S EFFORTS TO PROTECT WORKERS FROM COVID-19.

THIRTEEN TYSON FOODS PLANTS, INCLUDING DAKOTA CITY, ARE PARTICIPATING.

SIX OF THEM, INCLUDING DAKOTA CITY, HAVE ALREADY RECEIVED SAFETY VERIFICATION.

THE PROGRAM INCLUDES ON-SITE ASSESSMENTS AND THE CERTIFICATION INVOLVES ANALYSIS OF WORKPLACE POLICIES AND PROCEDURES, AS WELL AS AREAS WHERE PEOPLE GATHER.

A SAFETY CERTIFICATION IS ISSUED FOR A YEAR AND INCLUDES ANOTHER ON-SITE ASSESSMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS TO ENSURE CONTINUED COMPLIANCE WITH CURRENT GUIDELINES.