TRAIN BLOCKS MAJOR CITY INTERSECTION FOR OVER TWO HOURS

THE INTERSECTION OF SINGING HILLS BOULEVARD AND HIGHWAY 75 SOUTH WAS BLOCKED FOR AROUND TWO HOURS TUESDAY WHEN A UNION PACIFIC TRAIN BROKE DOWN PARTWAY THROUGH THE CROSSING.

SGT JEREMY MCCLURE OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS THAT CAUSED A MAJOR TRAFFIC BACKUP LEADING INTO THE NOON HOUR:

THE IOWA STATE PATROL ALSO HAD A CAR HELPING TO DIRECT TRAFFIC:

UNION PACIFIC SAYS THE TRAIN HAD A MECHANICAL PROBLEM WHICH CAUSED IT TO LOSE POWER.

THE INTERSECTION REOPENED TO TRAFFIC AROUND 1:15PM.

Photo from DOT traffic camera