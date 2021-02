NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS WORK TOWARDS ESTABLISHING STATE GAMING COMMISSION

A BILL TO ESTABLISH THE REGULATORY OVERSIGHT NECESSARY FOR CASINO GAMING AT LICENSED RACETRACKS APPROVED IN A CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT PASSED LAST YEAR BY NEBRASKA VOTERS IS BEING DISCUSSED BY THE UNICAMERAL’S GENERAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE.

SENATOR TOM BRIESE OF ALBION’S PROPOSAL WOULD RAISE THE LEGAL AGE FOR WAGERING ON HORSE RACING FROM 19 TO 21.

IT ALSO MERGES THE STATE’S RACING COMMISSION AND THE STATE GAMING COMMISSION, CREATED UNDER CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 430 INTO THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION.

THE BILL ALLOWS THE NEW COMMISSION AUTHORITY TO REGULATE GAMES OF CHANCE AND HIRE INVESTIGATORS AND OTHER PERSONNEL NECESSARY TO ADMINISTER AND ENFORCE ALL PROVISIONS OF THE NEBRASKA RACETRACK GAMING ACT.

THE COMMITTEE HAS TAKEN NO IMMEDIATE ACTION ON THE PROPOSAL.