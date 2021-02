KTIV’S PARENT COMPANY PURCHASED BY GRAY TELEVISION

SIOUX CITY TELEVISION STATION KTIV CHANNEL 4 MAY SOON BE UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP.

ON MONDAY, ATLANTA BASED GRAY TELEVISION ANNOUNCED IT WAS ACQUIRING QUINCY MEDIA, THE PARENT COMPANY OF KTIV, FOR $925 MILLION DOLLARS.

BESIDES KTIV, GRAY TELEVISION ALSO WOULD ACQUIRE EIGHT OTHER QUINCY STATIONS INCLUDING ONE IN THE MASON CITY-ROCHESTER, MINNESOTA AREA.

GRAY WOULD DIVEST SIX OTHER QUINCY STATIONS IN MARKETS WHERE THEY ALREADY OWN COMPETING STATIONS SUCH AS CEDAR RAPIDS.

IF THE FCC APPROVES THE TRANSACTION, GRAY TELEVISION WILL OWN STATIONS IN 102 MARKETS,