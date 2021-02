IOWA STUDENTS MAY START EACH SCHOOL DAY WITH PLEDGE

STUDENTS IN IOWA’S K-THROUGH-12 SCHOOLS WOULD BE LED IN RECITING THE PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AT THE START OF EACH SCHOOL DAY UNDER LEGISLATION THAT’S CLEARED INITIAL REVIEW IN THE IOWA HOUSE.

REPRESENTATIVE JOE MITCHELL, A REPUBLICAN FROM WAYLAND, SAYS IOWA IS ONE OF FOUR STATES THAT DOESN’T HAVE THIS REQUIREMENT.

IF THE BILL BECOMES LAW, STUDENTS WOULD NOT BE FORCED TO STAND AND SAY THE PLEDGE IF THEY OR THEIR PARENTS OBJECT.

PAROCHIAL SCHOOLS WOULD BE EXEMPTED IF THE PLEDGE CONFLICTS WITH THE SCHOOL’S RELIGION.

THE IOWA STATE EDUCATION ASSOCIATION — THAT’S THE STATE TEACHERS’ UNION — IS REGISTERED IN SUPPORT OF THE BILL, WHILE OTHER GROUPS REPRESENTING SCHOOL BOARDS AND SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS ARE REGISTERED AS UNDECIDED.