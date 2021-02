CHANGES PROPOSED FOR SATURDAY IN THE PARK GROUNDS

THE REMOVAL OF A WATER TOWER IN GRANDVIEW PARK WILL RESULT IN SOME CHANGES TO THIS SUMMER’S SATURDAY IN THE PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL DURING THE JULY 4TH WEEKEND.

CONCERT FOUNDER DAVE BERNSTEIN EXPLAINED THE SITUATION TO THE CITY COUNCIL ON MONDAY:

BECAUSE OF THAT, BERNSTEIN WANTS TO FENCE IN THE PARK AREA AND CREATE SEPARATE NON-ALCOHOL FAMILY AREAS:

THERE WOULD BE SPECIAL ENTRANCES CREATED FOR ACCESS INTO THE PARK:

BERNSTEIN ASKED THE CITY TO PAY FOR THE TEMPORARY FENCING WHILE THE FESTIVAL WILL PAY FOR HIRING EXTRA SECURITY FOR THE FESTIVAL.

DETAILS WILL BE FINALIZED IN THE COMING WEEKS.

SATURDAY IN THE PARK IS CURRENTLY SET FOR JULY 3RD.