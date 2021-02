SIOUX CITY TEACHERS WILL SOON RECEIVE THE COVID VACCINE

TEACHERS AND STAFF IN THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL SOON BE RECEIVING THEIR COVID-19 VACCINE.

SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN SAYS SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WILL CONDUCT CLINICS FOR SCHOOL STAFF NEXT WEEK:

SCHOOL STAFF WERE RECENTLY ASKED IF THEY WOULD WANT THE VACCINE WHEN IT BECAME AVAILABLE:

THERE’S AROUND 2500 TOTAL SCHOOL STAFF.

THOSE CLINICS WILL BE HELD AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.