STORAGE BLDG COLLAPSES IN HINTON SATURDAY

NO INJURIES OCCURRED WHEN A BUILDING COLLAPSED SATURDAY MORNING IN HINTON.

THE BRICK AND CONCRETE BUILDING AT 119 SOUTH FLOYD AVENUE, ALONG HIGHWAY 75 COLLAPSED AT ABOUT 8:20 IN THE MORNING.

OWNER SARA SMITH SAYS NO ONE WAS INSIDE THE STORAGE STRUCTURE AT THE TIME OF THE COLLAPSE:

SHE HAD EXPRESSED CONCERNS ABOUT THE ROOF OF THE BUILDING, WHICH WAS OVER 120 YEARS OLD, TO HER HUSBAND ON FRIDAY.

PART OF THE ROOF AND THE BUILDING’S SOUTH AND WEST WALLS COLLAPSED.

SMITH SAYS SHE DOUBTS THEY WILL REBUILD AT THAT LOCATION.

THE BUILDING SAT JUST SOUTH OF THE SUBWAY RESTAURANT AND A BLOCK SOUTH OF THE TRAFFIC LIGHT.

Photos by Dennis Morrice & Le Mars Fire Dept.